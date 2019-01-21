Russell Brand Receives Backlash Over His 'Sexist' Views On Parenting

Russell Brand has been criticised for his “sexist” views on parenting after admitting he has never looked after his kids for a full day on his own – and doesn’t change their nappies either.

The 43-year-old, who is dad to two-year-old Mabel and six-month-old Peggy with his wife Laura Gallacher, said he’s “not so good” on nappies and making sure his kids eat food.

In an interview with The Times, when asked if he had spent 24 hours looking after his children, he replied: “No. She wouldn’t go away for 24 hours, Laura. She respects and cares for their safety too much.

“When I looked after Mabel on her own, she dropped two social classes in an hour. In no time at all we’re in a coffee shop, she’s just got a nappy on, she’s covered in stuff because I’m not willing to fight any of the battles.”

