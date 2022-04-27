Russia Is 'Blackmailing' Europe Through Gas Exports. Here's What That Means

In response, Polish gas company PGNiG said it was reserving “the right to seek compensation”, and intends to use “all available” means to do so.

This dramatic decision from Moscow also comes after repeated Ukrainian appeals for Europe to stop funding the Russian invasion by buying their energy supplies elsewhere.

Europe uses Russia for more than a third of its gas, and Gazprom has a monopoly on the pipelines the country, so cutting off Poland and Bulgaria’s supplies is an incendiary move from Moscow.

Gazprom claims it was following Putin’s decree issued last month about how countries should pay for their Russian gas exports.