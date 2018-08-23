Russian Trolls Have Been Stoking The Vaccine Debate To Sow Discord In America, Study Finds

Social media bots and Russian trolls spread false information about vaccines on Twitter, according to a new study.

The research, led by the George Washington University in Washington DC, experts suggested trolls were using vaccination as a “wedge issue” to promote discord in American society.

The tactics used were found to be similar to those used during the 2016 presidential election. David Broniatowski, an assistant professor at the School of Engineering and Applied Science, said: “The vast majority of Americans believe vaccines are safe and effective, but looking at Twitter gives the impression that there is a lot of debate.

“It turns out that many anti-vaccine tweets come from accounts whose provenance is unclear.