Photos Capturing The Chaos In Ukraine As UK Nationals Urged To Flee War Zone

Vladimir Putin has just declared war on Ukraine after weeks of threats, leaving the country in chaos.

Despite repeated warnings from the West about invading Ukraine, Russian troops swept through parts of the European nation overnight and demanded its military lay down its arms.

Putin claimed he does not intend to occupy Ukraine with his “special military operation” but his actions suggest otherwise.

Ukrainian president Volodmyr Zelenskyy has vowed to fight the Russian forces to protect the country’s sovereignty, and it has just severed all diplomatic relations with Russia.

Martial law is now in place across Ukraine and warning sirens have erupted across the country while rocket attacks have started targeted Ukrainian fighter jets at an airport outside Kyiv.

The country’s state emergency service reported attacks against 10 Ukrainian regions, particularly in the east and south. Allegedly, Ukraine forces shot down five Russian aircrafts and a helicopter in the Luhansk region.

Information about shootings is still coming in.

The public are now seeking shelter underground in the capital of Kyiv and neighbourhood countries, while the UK government has urged British nationals to evacuate.

The Foreign Office released a statement early on Thursday which read: “We advise British nationals to leave Ukraine immediately if you judge it is safe to do so.

“If you cannot leave safely, you should stay indoors, away from windows and remain alert to developments that would allow you to leave safely.”

Here are some of the latest images emerging from the ground this morning:

Escape from Kyiv, Ukraine pic.twitter.com/2VrhR4Gwux — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) February 24, 2022

The aerodrome in Kharkiv Ukraine says was hit by a Russian missile after Putin announced the special military operation in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ZDX5P9g3Yu — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022

The sarcasm of the Russian guy filming there missiles says a lot: "No, no, there won't be any war, everything will be okay..." pic.twitter.com/YySfWAHLCS — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022

Reportedly the airfield outside Mariupol burning pic.twitter.com/aeNT9lTRIh — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022

Arms depot in Kalynivka blown up, @nexta_tv reports pic.twitter.com/aH5S7OpJ2d — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022

Border guard post in Kyiv region hit, probably by a missile strike, Ukrainian authorities say https://t.co/eylbmzIyml pic.twitter.com/QEwmzZ9ygd — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022

A wounded woman is seen after airstrikes hit an apartment complex in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. https://t.co/Pl80tMp7QO



📸: Wolfgang Schwan pic.twitter.com/BJrhDZCaAn — Anadolu Images (@anadoluimages) February 24, 2022

I am at Kharkiv train station: hundreds of people are queuing to buy tickets and flee eastern #Ukraine... pic.twitter.com/TCxSEOsbHc — Sara Cincurova (@Sara_Cincurova) February 24, 2022

Russian media show Luhansk separatists fighting with Ukrainians pic.twitter.com/6E8CFreUry — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022

Huge traffic jams in #Kyiv. People are trying to leave the capital and drive west #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/0pkarLjXdM — Abdujalil A (@abdujalil) February 24, 2022

Air raid siren heard after 7/8 Explosions heard in Kyiv.



Russian MOD says it’s targeting military sites.



The feared large scale escalation to this war appears to be happening. pic.twitter.com/eJKuWpwpkd — James Waterhouse (@JamWaterhouse) February 24, 2022