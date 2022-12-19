Russia Using 'Poorly-Trained Convicts' As Ukraine Assault Continues, Says UK Intelligence

IRPIN, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 18: Damaged residential buildings are seen in the city of Irpin, Ukraine on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia is using “poorly-trained convicts” to bolster its armed forces as Moscow’s assault on Ukraine continues, according to UK intelligence.

The former inmates have been enlisted by the Wagner Group, a Kremlin-linked mercenary group.

According to the latest intelligence report posted on Twitter by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), they are seen as “expendable” and threatened with “summary execution” if they fail to follow orders.

Advertisement

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 19 December 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/E7U3CGkr8J



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/RkWjJWTZgF — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) December 19, 2022

The MoD said the Wagner Group “continues to take a major role in attritional combat” in the Donetsk region.

“In recent months, it has developed offensive tactics to make use of the large number of poorly-trained convicts it has recruited,” the update said.

The fighters are given a smart phone or tablet and told to follow a pre-planned route using commercial satellite imagery.

Advertisement

“Wagner operatives who deviate from their assault routes without authorisation are likely being threatened with summary execution,” the MoD update said.

“These brutal tactics aim to conserve Wagner’s rare assets of experienced commanders and armoured vehicles, at the expense of the more readily available convict-recruits, which the organisation assesses as expendable.”

It emerged yesterday that Russia is sending opera singers, actors and circus performers to the front line in Ukraine in an attempt to boost their troops’ “fragile morale”.

UK intelligence have previously reported that Russian military chiefs have been hit by “factional tensions” over the country’s struggles in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin is also rumoured to have sacked a senior army boss amid growing concerns in Moscow at how the war is going.

Advertisement

In a further sign that the invasion of Ukraine is not going to plan for Russia, it emerged last week that Putin had cancelled his traditional end-of-year press conference.