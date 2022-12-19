8 Heartbreaking Photos Summing Up Christmas For Ukrainian Kids This Year

After almost 10 months of war, the impact of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine’s children is truly devastating.

The UN believes around 400 children have been killed and more than 700 have been left with life-changing injuries since Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine.

And, as the war is ongoing – making it harder to gauge the full impact of the atrocities in Ukraine – agencies believe the real figures are much higher.

Three Ukrainian photographers – Anastasia Vlasova, Alina Smutko, and Nina Sologubenko – have captured how children are coping this Christmas for Save The Children.

According to one mother, Oksana*, her eight-year-old daughter’s hair has started to turn grey from the stress.

“Look at my elder daughter, she is only eight and she has grey hair. I do not tell her, but when I braid her hair, I burst into tears, because she is a little child and they saw such things,” she told the photographers.

“It was very scary sitting in the basement, knowing that if – God forbid – the house was hit, you would be buried. You worried about yourself at that point, you’re scared for your children.”

Twelve-year-old Karina* also told the photographers: “There’s going to be something lacking. You know, the atmosphere of Ukrainian Christmas.”

A lot of children are also apart from their fathers, many of whom have been conscripted to serve in the Ukrainian military.

Masha*, nine, said: “I would like my dad to come here or at least to talk to him over the phone. He said everything I draw may come true.

“So I drew for us to be together, for us to be at the seaside next summer...And when I was drawing him, I felt happy.”

She added that she wanted “peace” for Christmas.

Olha*, mother of seven, told Save The Children: “This year the mood isn’t festive. We just wish the war would be over, to live peacefully.

“We don’t want anything, no Christmas, no New Year. How can we celebrate? People are dying.”

She said that at night they “fear every rustle”.

Here are just seven images which provide a snapshot into the lives of Ukrainian children under attack from Russia right now.

Save The Children 15-year-old Dmytro* was one of several children interviewed for Save The Children.

Save The Children Dmytro* lives with his mother and six younger siblings in northern Ukraine, near the border with Russia and Belarus.

Save The Children A view of *Dmytro's house that burned down, near Chernihiv, Ukraine.

Save The Children Three photographers have shared a harrowing insight into life in Ukraine right now.

Save The Children Dmytro*'s brother Taras*, four, sits by the wall behind the heating stove at home near Chernihiv, Ukraine.

Save The Children Elena*, 36, sits for a portrait with her two-year-old daughter Vira* in their flat in Suceava county, northern Romania

Save The Children Vira*, two, sits in her kitchen for a portrait in Suceava county, northern Romania

Save The Children Elena*, 36, hugs her daughter Vira*, two, in the bathroom at their home Suceava county, northern Romania

The difficulties Ukrainian children are facing during this tumultuous period has not gone unnoticed in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a video address on the first day of the new school year back in September. He said: “They stole part of your childhood, part of your youth...

“But you are free. You always will be. So be worthy of your will – and of our Ukraine.”