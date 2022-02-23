Liz Truss, foreign secretary, tried to explain the Tories' approach to Russian donations BBC Breakfast

Liz Truss dismissed the notion of returning the donations to the Tory Party from Russian oligarchs on Wednesday, amid an ongoing row about the UK’s sanctions against Russia.

The government confirmed this week that it would be sanctioning five Russian banks and three “high net wealth” individuals following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of two Ukrainian regions.

However, most people think that isn’t enough.

The Tories have also received almost £2 million in donations from people with links to Russia since Boris Johnson became prime minister in 2019.

This money benefitted deputy prime minister Dominic Raab and chancellor Rishi Sunak along with five other MPs who are attending cabinet.

"I think it's very important we don't conflate people with Russian heritage with people close to the Putin regime," says Liz Truss, just moments after being shown a photo of her standing beside a Tory donor whose husband is one of Putin's former ministers. pic.twitter.com/ci0eByQR5M — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 23, 2022

Pointing this out during their live interview, BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker asked Truss: “How damaging is that for the government at the moment?”

She replied by claiming all donations have been declared, and that the government’s priority is sanctioning oligarchs close to Putin.

Walker then showed her an image from May 2019 of women from the Conservative Party standing together alongside Lubov Chernukhin, the wife of a Russian oligarch.

Chernukhin is the “biggest female donor in recent British political history” and has donated more than £1.8 million to the Tory Party over the years – her husband, a former Russian minister to Putin, has strong links to the Kremlin.

Walker concluded: “This shows us the closeness of the British government to Russian money.”

The foreign secretary did not respond directly to his point, and said: “We will target anybody who we believe has links to the Putin regime, who is helping support, prop up, the Putin government.

“Nothing is off the tables in terms of who we target.”

She also maintained that she was not embarrassed about the photograph, explaining: “I make my decisions as foreign secretary on the basis of what is right.

“Without prejudice we will target anyone who is of interest in terms of the Russian regime.”

“There are no other considerations as far as I’m concerned,” Truss concluded.

Asked if the donations from Russian oligarchs should be handed back, she replied: “Everyone who donates is on the British electoral register, they are fully vetted before making those donations.

“I think it’s very important we don’t conflate people with Russian heritage and Russian backgrounds with people who are close to the Putin regime.”

Should the Tory party return money from Russian donors?@DavidLammy says if there's any suggestion it's come from those close to Putin, we need to give the money back#KayBurley EC pic.twitter.com/6YHNiIZxaO — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) February 23, 2022

David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, spoke to broadcasters shortly after Truss and took a very difference stance.

He urged the Tories to hand any donations from people linked to Russia back to “show we’re serious” in our sanctions.

He said: “It sends a statement, if the money is Russian-linked, if there is any suggestion the money has come from oligarchs who are close to Putin, give the money back.

“There’s dirty Russian money in London.”

Lammy said this would be an effective method against the Russian president, claiming: “While Vladimir Putin might not care about his own general public, he does care about money.