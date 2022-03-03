These Are The Russian Oligarchs Sanctioned By The UK So Far

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has had ties to Arsenal and Everton football clubs.

Usmanov, whose commercial ties with Everton have been suspended, has already had his assets frozen as part of measures taken by the European Union.

Usmanov owns the £48 million Beechwood House in London’s Highgate and the 16th century Sutton Place estate in Surrey.

Everton had already suspended its commercial links with him and he sold his stake in Arsenal in 2018.