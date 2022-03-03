These Are The Russian Oligarchs Sanctioned By The UK So Far

The UK has sanctioned a growing number of Russia’s leading oligarchs as the government piles pressure on Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.
Some 13 members of the country’s elite – many of them billionaires – now face a combination of asset freezes and travel bans as Boris Johnson attempts to “inflict maximum economic pain on Putin and his war machine”.
Sanctions on Belarus, which is Russia’s principal ally, have drawn more individuals into the crackdown.
Roman Abramovich, who says he will sell Chelsea FC, was not among the latest tranche of sanctioned oligarchs.
Government sources have conceded it could take “weeks and months” to build legally sound cases against wealthy and litigious targets. Meanwhile, critics have claimed oligarchs will be handed an 18-month grace period before having to register their interests.
Via the Reuters news agency, here is a breakdown of the Russians who have been prohibited.
1. Vladamir Putin
Designation: Russian president
Sanctions and reasons cited: Asset freeze. For ordering Russian military forces to launch an invasion of Ukraine.
2. Sergey Lavrov
Designation: Russian foreign minister.
Sanctions and reasons cited: Asset freeze. For being involved in Russia’s attempts to destabilise Ukraine.
3. Alisher Usmanov
Designation: Founder of USM Holdings, which works in mining, telecoms and tech.
Sanctions and reasons cited: Asset freeze and travel ban. For having close links to the Kremlin.
Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has had ties to Arsenal and Everton football clubs.
Usmanov, whose commercial ties with Everton have been suspended, has already had his assets frozen as part of measures taken by the European Union.
Usmanov owns the £48 million Beechwood House in London’s Highgate and the 16th century Sutton Place estate in Surrey.
Everton had already suspended its commercial links with him and he sold his stake in Arsenal in 2018.
4. Igor Shuvalov
Designation: Former first deputy prime minister, a former aide to Putin and chair of the management board of VEB, one of the sanctioned Russian banks.
Sanctions and reasons cited: Asset freeze and travel ban. For being a “core part of Putin’s inner circle”.
Labour leader Keir Starmer had questioned why Igor Shuvalov had not been sanctioned.
Shuvalov owns property in Westminster and is the chair of the management board of VEB, one of the sanctioned Russian banks.
5. Kirill Shamalov
Designation: Putin’s former son-in-law; shareholder and deputy chairman of petrochemical firm Sibur.
Sanctions and reasons cited: Asset freeze and travel ban. For having close links to Putin and the Kremlin.
6. Gennady Timchenko
Designation: A major shareholder in Bank Rossiya.
Sanctions and reasons cited: Asset freeze and travel ban. For being involved in, engaging in, providing support for, or promoting any policy or action which destabilises Ukraine. For being associated with a person involved in destabilising Ukraine.
7. Boris Rotenberg
Designation: A board member and major shareholder of Russian lender SMP Bank.
Sanctions and reasons cited: Asset freeze and travel ban. For having close personal ties to Putin. For being involved in obtaining a benefit from Russian government.
8. Igor Rotenberg
Designation: Chairman of transport company National Telematic Systems.
Sanctions and reasons cited: Asset freeze and travel ban. For having close familial ties to Putin. For benefiting from or supporting the Russian government.
9. Denis Bortnikov
Designation: Deputy president and chairman of Russian state-owned lender VTB.
Sanctions and reasons cited: Asset freeze and travel ban. For having close family ties to the Kremlin.
10. Petr Fradkov
Designation: Head of Russian state-owned Promsvyazbank.
Sanctions and reasons cited: Asset freeze and travel ban.
11. Yury Slyusar
Designation: General director of UAC, a major aircraft manufacturer for the Russian military.
Sanctions and reasons cited: Asset freeze and travel ban.
12. Elena Aleksandrovna Georgieva
Designation: Chair of Novikombank.
Sanctions and reasons cited: Asset freeze and travel ban.
13. Kirill Dmitriev
Designation: Head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund.
Sanctions and reasons cited: Asset freeze and travel ban. For obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Russian government.