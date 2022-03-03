Life Goes On: The New Normal For Ukrainians Still Living In A Warzone

Lena from Kyiv, takes care a child named Max, 3, in a subway station where civilians are taking shelter from Russian air raids in Kyiv, Ukraine. Marcus Yam via Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ukrainians have been subjected to an intense attack from Russia for the last week, pushing an estimated one million people to flee – but what’s life like for the millions who stayed behind?

While Russian president Vladimir Putin allegedly want to “seize the whole of Ukraine”, only the city of Kherson is actually under the control of Russian troops a week after the military invaded.

Advertisement

Several other cities are under intense artillery attacks and persistent shelling – a move described as a potential war crime by Boris Johnson from the Kremlin – but have so far evaded capture by the Russians.

Citizens are still having to shelter in underground stations to stay safe and Ukraine has reported more than 2,000 civilian deaths so far.

Advertisement

Russia has admitted 498 of its troops have died, although the Ministry of Defence thinks the real number is much higher.

And yet, millions of Ukrainians are determined to stay on and defend their country under their wartime leader and president Volodymyr Zelenksyy.

Advertisement

So here’s what life looks for those people who are persevering through the unimaginable conditions, as their lives have been turned upside down over the last seven days.

Life continues amidst Putin’s evil. Here’s a mother with her newborn in a hospital basement in Kyiv. From @lynseyaddario, who is doing incredible work chronicling this tragedy and the fortitude of the Ukrainian people. pic.twitter.com/wH9Bb2b8XP — Ian Bassin 🇺🇦 (@ianbassin) March 3, 2022

Civilians cross the shelled bridge in Irpin on March 2, 2022, in Irpin, Ukraine Europa Press News via Europa Press via Getty Images

Civilians take shelter at an underground metro station in Kyiv on March 2, 2022 GENYA SAVILOV via AFP via Getty Images

This is the window of an urban researcher Lev Shevchenko in #Kyiv. He barricaded himself with books to keep the glass from flying into the room during the bombardment. #StopRussia pic.twitter.com/EO0j96Ofqj — katerina sergatskova (@KSergatskova) March 3, 2022

Locals of Zaporizhzhia prepare and carry sand bags inside and outside of the hospital so that it is less affected by the Russian attacks, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine Anadolu Agency via Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Miraculously, utility workers have made sure internet, light, heating and hot water facilities can still operate – but only in some cities.

While I am waiting for our website to recover from a cyberattack, want to praise Ukraine's utility workers and internet providers. We still have internet, light, heating and hot water. The garbage truck, taking out the trash this morning, scared the hell out of us. — Nika Melkozerova (@NikaMelkozerova) March 3, 2022

Food appears to still be in healthy supply in various areas of the country, despite concerns of an emerging humanitarian crisis among Western governments.

we also have bread. KyivKhlib factory has been baking some 50 tons a day! People are living inside the factory! — Nika Melkozerova (@NikaMelkozerova) March 3, 2022

Civilians are seen in a downtown restaurant cooking food to distribute to soldiers, amid Russia's attacks. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Good news from the streets of Kyiv, many of the shops have fresh fruit and veg on the shelves, there has been a restock! After a few tough days, there are currently no long queues for food here in the city centre. — Oz Katerji (@OzKaterji) March 3, 2022

For those trapped without food, other Ukrainians are trying to gather supplies to help the less fortunate survive.

Advertisement

In the city of Mariupol, the Russian forces have reportedly cut off its water, heating, power and supply lines. The city council has compared it to the “old Leningrad”, in reference to Nazi Germany’s siege of a then-Soviet city in 1941, which left 1.5 million dead.

A Ukrainian soldier even reportedly texted the Telegraph pleading: “If anything happens don’t let us be forgotten.”

Ukrainian volunteers in Poltava region collect supplies — food, water, medicine, clothes — for civilians trapped in nearby Kharkiv. pic.twitter.com/pNLavlJ7D2 — Nolan Peterson (@nolanwpeterson) March 1, 2022

Ukraine’s strength against the Russian forces has stunned the international community too, as the ordinary people stand up against Putin’s army in both large and small ways.

Civilians are training to fight, learning how to make molotov cocktails (homemade explosives) and, in some cases, stealing Russian equipment.

A civilian trains to throw Molotov cocktails to defend the city VIACHESLAV RATYNSKYI via REUTERS

Heartbreaking: The mayor of #Konotop says that #Russian have issued an ultimatum: either ppl give up the city or the city will be erased by RU artillery. The citizens decided to fight! 🙏 | EMPR #russiaukrainewar #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/SBQIz7fsQV — Euromaidan PR (@EuromaidanPR) March 2, 2022

Civilians attend tactical and shooting exercises on the 6th day since start of large-scale Russian attacks Anadolu Agency via Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

These images are amazing. A sort of 21st century equivalent of David and Goliath - Ukrainian farmers in their tractors , driving off with high-tech Russian weaponry https://t.co/2fimORpC0x — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) March 2, 2022

Civilians build iron barricades and traps to block Russia's armoured vehicles Anadolu Agency via Anadolu Agency via Getty Images