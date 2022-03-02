Ukrainians Show Extraordinary Bravery As Unarmed Civilians Try To Stop Russian Tanks

Ukrainian citizens tried to halt Russian tanks streaming into the country Twitter

Ukrainian civilians tried to stop Russian convoys from entering their city without any weapons in some heroic footage shared online.

Shocking satellite images from Tuesday revealed a 40-mile long convoy of Russian vehicles heading towards the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as Vladimir Putin stepped up his unprovoked attack on the European country.

But the Kremlin is not just focusing on Kyiv – new videos on social media show civilians trying to fight off tanks from the Luhansk region, which is much further south than the capital.

The remaining citizens can be seen standing in the way of the military vehicles as they try to plow through Ukrainian streets.

Unarmed Ukrainian civilians taking to the streets to block Russian convoys – that is the very definition of courage. pic.twitter.com/QmOvmeCAji — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) March 2, 2022

Civilians try to stop Russian tanks in Starobilsk, Luhansk region. (Video shared by Ukrainian military) pic.twitter.com/08Bhd8W4uD — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) March 2, 2022

The footage has emerged just hours after Putin bombed a Holocaust memorial site in Ukraine.

To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 1, 2022

Babyn Yar, a site of one of the worst mass killings of Jews during World War II, was hit on Tuesday evening, shortly after the Russian president had called for the “denazification” of the country.

Ukraine’s second-largest city Kharkiv is under attack too. Fighting between the Russian forces and the Ukrainian resistance there continued throughout the night.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenksyy claims he will not pursue peace talks with Russia until Putin calls off the fighting and the bombing.