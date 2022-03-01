Other countries quickly called Putin out for his cynical twisting of history. To start, Zelenskyy himself is Jewish and had family members killed in the Holocaust.

Putin’s target may not have been Babyn Yar, but rather the TV tower located close to the memorial. The New York Times reported that videos captured at least two other explosions in the area, in addition to the one that struck the tower itself.

But the damaging of Babyn Yar further delegitimises Putin’s purported motives.

Babyn Yar is the site of one of the worst mass murders of Jews during the Holocaust. On September 29-30, 1941, Nazi killing squads executed more than 33,000 people there.