Vadym Prystaiko was greeted with applause when he watched PMQ from the gallery. BBC Parliament

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK has received a standing ovation from MPs in the House of Commons.

In a highly unusual move, Vadym Prystaiko was greeted with spontaneous applause as he watched Prime Minister’s Questions from the Commons gallery.

The entire house rose to its feet after Prystaiko was introduced by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

Afterwards, Hoyle said: “We generally no not allow applause in this Chamber, but on this occasion the House quite rightly wants to demonstrate our respect and support for your country and its people in the most difficult circumstances.”

The moment of unity came as the conflict in Ukraine enters its seventh day and western leaders warn that violence against civilians could get worse as Vladimir Putin becomes more desperate to capture the country.

Boris Johnson began by paying tribute to the “extraordinary fortitude of the Ukrainian people” , the scale of which Putin had “gravely miscalculated”.

He repeated his demand that Putin “turns his tanks around” and warned that if he “doubles down, then so shall we — further ratcheting up economic pressure and supporting Ukraine with finance, with weapons and with humanitarian assistance”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said he was “very glad” to receive Prystaiko in the Chamber.

“I’ve said to him privately and a number of occasions that this House and this country stand united in our support for the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression,” he said.

“We’ve all been appalled by the shocking footage that has emerged over the last few days.

