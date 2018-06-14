A Russian politician has warned women not to have sex with non-white foreign men as they could become single mothers to mixed race children.

Tamara Pletnyova, who heads the parliament’s committee for families, women and children, said even if the relationship leads to marriage, it often ends badly as people are stranded abroad, or in Russia but unable to get their children back.

Her assertion was in response to a question from a radio station about the so-called “Children of the Olympics” after the Moscow Games in 1980 - a time when contraception was not widely available in the country, reports Reuters.

The term was used during the Soviet era to describe non-white children conceived at international events after relationships between Russian women and men from Africa, Latin America, or Asia.

Many of the children faced discrimination.

“We must give birth to our children. These (mixed race) kids suffer and have suffered since Soviet times,” Pletnyova told Govorit Moskva radio station.

“It’s one thing if they’re of the same race but quite another if they’re of a different race. I’m not a nationalist, but nevertheless I know that children suffer. They are abandoned, and that’s it, they stay here with mum,” she said.