The United States, Mexico And Canada Will Host The 2026 World Cup

The US men’s national team may have failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but American football just received a massive boost: on the eve of the sport’s biggest spectacle, Fifa members voted to award the 2026 World Cup jointly to the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The US last hosted the men’s World Cup in 1994. That event set attendance and television viewership records and helped kick-start the rapid growth of men’s professional football in the country.

The 1994 World Cup – which Brazil won in front of 94,000 fans at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California – also led to the creation of Major League Soccer, the American professional league that began play in 1996.

After considering separate bids for the 2026 World Cup, the federations that govern soccer in Mexico, Canada and the United States decided to launch a cooperative effort to host the tournament in April 2017.

Under the terms of the bid, Canada and Mexico will each host 10 matches. The United States will host the remaining 60, including the final.

Mexico has twice hosted the World Cup, in 1970 and 1986. Canada has never hosted a men’s World Cup, though it was the site of the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

The joint North American bid was considered a heavy favourite from the outset and earned high marks from Fifa’s bid evaluators because it will, in theory, require less construction and lower costs than the Moroccan bid, which carried an estimated price tag above $15bn.

That, along with the promise of major revenues from North American sponsors and television networks, was appealing to FIFA, an organisation that has been beset by global corruption scandals, concerns over exorbitant costs related to previous tournaments, and allegations of widespread labor and human rights abuses around the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

President Donald Trump supported the joint World Cup bid, though he also drew a rebuke from Fifa in April after he tweeted that “it would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the US bid.”