Russian Ship Runs Aground Off Cornwall

LAURA BRAMMAR Heavy winds hamper efforts to re-float the ship, amid large waves in the bay at Falmouth, Cornwall.

A rescue operation is underway after a Russian cargo ship ran aground on a beach in Cornwall as strong winds whipped across the southwest.

Emergency services were launched just after 6 AM (GMT) to assist the Kuzma Minin ship, which is stuck just metres off Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth Bay.

There is no cargo on the vessel, which has 18 Russian crew on board. Tugs will be attached to the ship to help re-float it when the tide rises.