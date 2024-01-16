Russia’s foreign affairs ministry tried to take down Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rishi Sunak – only to be flummoxed by none other than X’s community notes.
Yes, the platform formerly known as Twitter really demolished the official account’s attempted troll.
It all started when the Russian ministry posted a montage of photos showing Sunak, Zelenskyy and a wounded Ukrainian veteran in hospital, holding up the Ukrainian flag.
Other photos from the same event can be found on No.10 official Flickr account.
But in the Russian officials’ post, they chose to circle the tattooed hand of a veteran which appears on Sunak’s shoulder in two of the three photos.
The officials then implied this was Zelenskyy’s hand, which is also on Sunak’s shoulder in a different photo.
The caption slammed the tattoos, claiming it read: “There is no God.”
It adds: “And indeed, for the unholy Kiev regime, neo-Nazis & their warmongering Western sponsors, nothing is sacred. Hence, the PR stunts on the bones, persecution of Orthodox Christians & murders of journalists, etc.”
But, in the very photo where the Russian account points out a tattooed hand on Sunak’s shoulder, Zelenskyy can be seen on the other side of the frame – taking the photo.
This deception was not missed by eagle-eyed viewers, and this statement was quickly added to community notes: “This montage tries to show that Volodymyr Zelensky has a particular tattoo on his hand, which is placed on Rishi Sunak’s shoulder.
“However, Zelensky is standing on the other side of the room of Sunak in the exact picture supposedly showing him with the tattoo on his hand.”
And obviously, X users (including Tory MP Alicia Kearns) didn’t want to just leave the social media faux pas there – and proceeded to demolish Russia’s post in the comments.