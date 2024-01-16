Russian President Vladimir Putin Contributor via Getty Images

Russia’s foreign affairs ministry tried to take down Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rishi Sunak – only to be flummoxed by none other than X’s community notes.

Yes, the platform formerly known as Twitter really demolished the official account’s attempted troll.

It all started when the Russian ministry posted a montage of photos showing Sunak, Zelenskyy and a wounded Ukrainian veteran in hospital, holding up the Ukrainian flag.

Other photos from the same event can be found on No.10 official Flickr account.

But in the Russian officials’ post, they chose to circle the tattooed hand of a veteran which appears on Sunak’s shoulder in two of the three photos.

The officials then implied this was Zelenskyy’s hand, which is also on Sunak’s shoulder in a different photo.

The caption slammed the tattoos, claiming it read: “There is no God.”

It adds: “And indeed, for the unholy Kiev regime, neo-Nazis & their warmongering Western sponsors, nothing is sacred. Hence, the PR stunts on the bones, persecution of Orthodox Christians & murders of journalists, etc.”

But, in the very photo where the Russian account points out a tattooed hand on Sunak’s shoulder, Zelenskyy can be seen on the other side of the frame – taking the photo.

This deception was not missed by eagle-eyed viewers, and this statement was quickly added to community notes: “This montage tries to show that Volodymyr Zelensky has a particular tattoo on his hand, which is placed on Rishi Sunak’s shoulder.

“However, Zelensky is standing on the other side of the room of Sunak in the exact picture supposedly showing him with the tattoo on his hand.”

A picture worth a thousand words:



"There is no God", says the tattoo.



And indeed, for the unholy Kiev regime, neo-Nazis & their warmongering Western sponsors, nothing is sacred.



Hence, the PR stunts on the bones, persecution of Orthodox Christians & murders of journalists, etc pic.twitter.com/1U0it6nmoE — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) January 16, 2024

And obviously, X users (including Tory MP Alicia Kearns) didn’t want to just leave the social media faux pas there – and proceeded to demolish Russia’s post in the comments.

Love that Zelenskyy is taking the photo from the other side of the room *whilst* being in it.



Give over, at least have some basic competence in delivering yet more of your lies. https://t.co/KnvdFIzHX0 — Alicia Kearns MP (@aliciakearns) January 16, 2024

It’s almost like you want to be seem so stupid as if your level of stupidity is not infamous enough 💀💀 — zihinselorgazm (@zihinselorgazm) January 16, 2024

Pretty incredible Zelensky can leave his hand on Rishi Sunak's shoulder while also taking a photo of him from the across the room. https://t.co/q7jjH7snew — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) January 16, 2024

There's no way they actually posted this.😂😂😂😂



So zelensky amongst other things, now has the ability to be two people at once, in the same room. He can be both the person taking the photo, and still be in it! https://t.co/YY2RhG8f3K — 🇬🇧 (@R3m386) January 16, 2024

Russia appears to think Zelensky has a third arm that is at least long enough to snake under a table and up Rishi Sunak's back. https://t.co/Sp8gkI64OS — Chris York (@ChrisDYork) January 16, 2024