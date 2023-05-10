Russia's Victory Parade Only Highlighted Vladimir Putin's Major Problems In Ukraine, Says UK

Vladimir Putin gives a speech during the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow. GAVRIIL GRIGOROV via Getty Images

Russia’s Victory Day parade only served to highlight the major “challenges” Vladimir Putin is facing in Ukraine, according to UK intelligence.

This year’s event, which was held in central Moscow, was severely scaled back as the war continues.

Only one “vintage” T-34 tank was included in the parade, which is held every year to mark the Soviet Union’s defeat of the Nazis in the Second World War, and demonstrate Russia’s military strength.

Advertisement

And of the 8,000 personnel who took part, the majority were “auxiliary, paramilitary forces, and cadets from military training establishments”, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In their latest intelligence update on the war, the MoD said: “The make-up of Russia’s annual Victory Day Parade in Red Square highlighted the material and strategic communications challenges the military is facing 15 months into the war in Ukraine.”

They said that “despite heavy losses in Ukraine, Russia could have fielded more armoured vehicles” in the parade.

The MoD added: “The authorities likely refrained from doing so because they want to avoid domestic criticism about prioritising parades over combat operations.”

Advertisement

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 10 May 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/TKmTuwDqhR



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/F8toJrjKqk — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 10, 2023

This year’s Victory Day parade also took place following a spate of mysterious attacks on Russia, which have added to the pressure on Putin.