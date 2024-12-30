Ruth Jones Confirms 1 Last Outing As Nessa On New Year's Day

Ruth Jones on the set of Gavin & Stacey: The Finale BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson

While Gavin & Stacey may now be over for good, creator Ruth Jones has still got one final outing as the iconic Nessa to go.

On New Year’s Day, Radio 4 listeners will be able to hear Ruth in character as Nessa for the last time when she joins a special broadcast to commemorate 100 years of the Shipping Forecast going out on the BBC.

Speaking out about her final bow as Nessa, the Bafta winner explained: “Nessa has got quite a colourful history and one of her jobs was on the high seas. The Shipping Forecast was always very important and useful to her.”

Radio 4 Controller Mohit Bakaya said: “The Shipping Forecast is one of our national treasures, so I’m delighted that we are cracking a bottle against the hull to launch 100 years of the Shipping Forecast on the BBC with a special schedule of programming on New Year’s Day.

“As well as providing crucial information for sea farers over the years, the Shipping Forecast is also a cherished ritual that distils the essence of Radio 4 for so many of our listeners.

“It is also a moment for those great, unsung heroes and heroines of the Radio 4 schedule – the Continuity Announcers – to shine.”

Ruth Jones' Radio 4 appearance will mark her final time playing Nessa BBC

Ruth was seen on screen for the last time as Nessa in the finale of Gavin & Stacey, which aired on Christmas Day.

The special pulled in a whopping 12.3 million viewers, making it the most-watched Christmas Day broadcast in 16 years, but despite its popularity, Ruth and co-star James Corden have made it clear they won’t ever write any more.

“It can’t carry on after this,” James told BBC Breakfast earlier this month, before the finale aired. “We can’t see [how] it could – you’ll have to wait and see!”