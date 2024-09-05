Ruth Langsford Has 3 Words For Anyone Wondering Why She Still Wears Her Wedding Ring

Ruth Langsford at the Oliviers in 2015 via Associated Press

Ruth Langsford has issued a rare comment about her recent split from husband Eamonn Holmes.

In late May a spokesperson for the estranged couple confirmed: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

Since then, the Loose Women anchor has remained tight-lipped about the break-up, although it’s been noted on numerous occasions that she has still been seen wearing her wedding ring.

Advertisement

When one of her Instagram followers questioned earlier this week why Ruth has “still got her wedding rings on”, the daytime star responded simply: “Because I’m still married.”

After the initial divorce announcement was made, Ruth took two months off her presenting role at Loose Women, during which time it was reported by the Daily Mail that she was planning to “break her silence” on the split when she returned to the lunchtime show, with a supposed “source” who claimed it would be an “incredibly emotional” broadcast.

However, when Ruth returned in July, she made no reference to the break-up, instead saying only that it was “very nice to be back with” her Loose Women colleagues.

Advertisement

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford at the NTAs in 2016 via Associated Press

Although Ruth is yet to comment on her split publicly, Eamonn told viewers during his GB News show the day after the announcement was made: “I would like to thank you for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation.

“Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

Eamonn and Ruth’s relationship first began in 1997, and they eventually tied the knot in 2010.