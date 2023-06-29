Rwanda Asylum Seeker Deportation Plan Ruled Unlawful By Court Of Appeal

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Suella Braverman’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda has been ruled unlawful by the Court of Appeal.

The government scheme is designed to help Rishi Sunak fulfil his pledge to “stop the boats” crossing the channel.

Advertisement

But the policy has faced legal challenges from campaign groups who have warned Rwanda is not a safe third country for people to be sent.

In its ruling on Thursday, the court agreed.

Last year the High Court dismissed attempts to block the plan, but the charity Asylum Aid as well as some individuals were give the go ahead to appeal.

Today’s decision is unlikely to be the end of the road for the government’s plan however, as it is likely to take it to the Supreme Court.

Earlier this week it was revealed the cost of sending each individual asylum seeker to the African country will be £169,000.

Advertisement

The policy was initially proposed by Priti Patel when she was home secretary during Boris Johnson’s time in No.10.

But no deportation flights have been able to take off given multiple legal challenges.

A recent YouGov poll showed 56% of people did not think any asylum seekers would ever be deported under the plan.