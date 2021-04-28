Ryan Giggs Denies Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend And Her Sister

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has denied charges of assaulting two women and controlling or coercive behaviour.

The former Manchester United winger pleaded not guilty to an allegation he was violent and engaged in behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend that included isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse, Manchester Magistrates’ Court heard during a short hearing on Wednesday.

Giggs also entered a not guilty plea of actual bodily harm to the PR executive at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on November 1 last year.

He has also been charged with the common assault of the woman’s younger sister during the same alleged incident.

The charge of controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship alleges the abuse lasted almost three years, between December 2017 and November 2020.

The 47-year-old appeared in the dock for his first court appearance as the three charges against him were read out.

Giggs, who spoke only to confirm his name, address and not guilty pleas, has been bailed to appear at Manchester Crown Court on May 26.

His conditions of bail are he must not contact either of the women, or go to any address where they are.

The Football Association of Wales confirmed last week that Giggs would not be leading their men’s team at this summer’s European Championship, with Robert Page taking the reins.