Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively’s Son's Famous Godfather Reveals Himself

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds via Associated Press

It seems Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s children have more than one famous godparent.

Just weeks after Taylor Swift referred to the couple’s four children as her “godkids” in a cheeky social media post, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy is sharing his tight-knit connection to the youngest of the stars’ bunch.

“Little by little, all of the Reynoldses started being a part of the movie, including their youngest,” Shawn said of the action star’s family’s cameos in the new film in an interview with Variety published Monday.

Advertisement

“As the proud godfather of Olin, that might be my favourite voice cameo.”

Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy in 2021 via Associated Press

In the R-rated superhero flick, which was released last month, Blake, along with her and Ryan’s four kids — daughters James, Inez and Betty, and son Olin — each had a role. The couple quietly welcomed Olin in February 2023.

Shawyn did not share whether he was also the godfather of the pair’s other little ones.

He and Ryan have built strong ties in recent years, as the filmmaker has directed the Canadian actor in 2021’s Free Guy, 2022’s The Adam Project and now, most recently, Deadpool & Wolverine, which also stars Hugh Jackman.

Ryan’s bond with the Deadpool franchise runs so deep that he even revealed Olin’s name at the New York City premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine last month.

Advertisement