Ryan Reynolds Sends Fans Into A Frenzy With Great British Bake Off Clue

Ryan Reynolds Gilbert Flores via Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds has sent his followers into a frenzy after sharing a photo that suggests he might be filming an appearance on The Great British Bake Off.

On Friday, the Hollywood star has posted a snap of him outside the famous tent with judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Advertisement

Posing with his arms around the TV duo, Ryan wrote: “A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin.”

Paul also shared the photo with his followers, captioning it: “Prue and I catching up with @vancityreynolds … #legend.”

Fans could not get enough of the thought of Ryan in the tent, with one commenting: “You’ve done celeb bake off?! That’s it then. We can end television now. It’s done.”

Advertisement

Another wrote: “I swear to god if you are on one of the special edition episodes I will lose my mind.”

A third said: “Hollywood meets Hollywood.”

However, neither confirmed whether the photo meant that he is set to be a celebrity baker on the Channel 4 show.

He would not be the first A-list star to enter the tent if he did, however.

This year’s celebrity series of Bake Off saw Friends star David Schwimmer competing on the show.

The Ross Geller actor, who has been a big fan of Bake Off, even picked up the title of Star Baker, after beating competition from Jesy Nelson, Rose Matafeo and Tom Davis.

Prue later revealed David wasn’t exactly how she expected him to be on the show.

“Well, he must have been the most famous person we had in the tent. And I was very excited about it,” she said.

“What I was surprised about, though, was I thought he’d behave like he behaved as Ross, he’d be like he was in Friends. But he was actually very concentrated and didn’t want to talk to anybody.”

Advertisement

“He just wanted to get on baking and he badly wanted to win,” she continued, adding that David eventually “loosened up after a while”.

Filming recently began on the new series of The Great British Bake Off, which will see Alison Hammond join the presenting team alongside Noel Fielding, replacing Matt Lucas.

The celebrity edition is also shot around the same time, airing the following year.