Ryan Reynolds Confirms Arrival Of His And Blake Lively's Fourth Child In The Most Low-Key Way

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed the arrival of his and Blake Lively’s fourth child.

The actor made a low-key announcement about the baby in a post promoting his new show, Bedtime Stories With With Ryan.

Blake previously hinted at the birth in a post on social media in February that she’d “been busy” alongside a baby emoji, but the couple had not confirmed anything officially.

Ryan seemed to corroborate the idea that their child was born some months ago, writing on Twitter on Thursday: “The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child.

“I can’t wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories, premiering June 20th on @MaximumEffort Channel on @fubotv.”

Ryan didn’t confirm any further details about the baby, nor its name.

Blake and Ryan co-starred in 2011 film Green Lantern and went on to marry a year later.

The couple are already parents to daughters James, eight, Inez, six, and three-year-old Betty.

In 2021, Ryan opened up about the beginnings of his and Blake’s relationship, admitting that after a long friendship, they eventually went on a double date… although they were both technically with other people at the time.

“I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern,” Ryan told the podcast SmartLess.

“We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later we went on a double date but we were dating separate people.”

He continued: “Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, ‘Well, I’ll ride with you’. We got on the train and we rode together.”