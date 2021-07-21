Ryan Reynolds has lifted the lid on the early days of his relationship with Blake Lively, in typically candid fashion. The two stars met on the set of the ill-fated superhero film Green Lantern, with Ryan admitting that after a long friendship, they eventually went on a double date… although they were both technically with other people at the time. “I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern,” Ryan told the podcast SmartLess. “We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later we went on a double date but we were dating separate people.”

He continued: “Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, ‘Well, I’ll ride with you’. We got on the train and we rode together.” Ryan then joked: “I was just begging her to sleep with me.” Whatever happened between the two of them, it obviously paid off, as in 2011, they began dating officially, and tied the knot a year later.

