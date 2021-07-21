Ryan Reynolds has lifted the lid on the early days of his relationship with Blake Lively, in typically candid fashion.
The two stars met on the set of the ill-fated superhero film Green Lantern, with Ryan admitting that after a long friendship, they eventually went on a double date… although they were both technically with other people at the time.
“I met Blake on the darkest crease in the anus of the universe called Green Lantern,” Ryan told the podcast SmartLess.
“We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later we went on a double date but we were dating separate people.”
He continued: “Next thing you know, she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston and I said, ‘Well, I’ll ride with you’. We got on the train and we rode together.”
Ryan then joked: “I was just begging her to sleep with me.”
Whatever happened between the two of them, it obviously paid off, as in 2011, they began dating officially, and tied the knot a year later.
“Honestly, it was kind of one of those silly sort of like out of a fairytale,” Ryan continued. “A week later, I was like, ‘We should buy a house together’. And we did!”
The couple now have three daughters together, six-year-old James, four-year-old Inez and two-year-old Betty.
In recent years, the pair have become known for their irreverent social media posts about their marriage, which includes cropping one another in couples photos and trolling each other with messages in the comments.
On Mother’s Day this year, Ryan wrote on Instagram: “I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism.
“Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this.”