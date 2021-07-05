Ryan Reynolds Really Wants To Read You A Bedtime Story

Ryan Reynolds is the latest celebrity to sign up to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story. The Deadpool star is set to read Maurice Sendak’s Where The Wild Things Are on the children’s TV show that’s almost as popular with adults as it is kids. In a video trailing his appearance, he said: “Well hello, I’m Ryan and I can’t be with you in the CBeebies House at the moment. But I really want to read you a Bedtime Story, so here I am all the way from the other side of the world in Canada.”

Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images Ryan Reynolds

He ended the reading by saying: “Sometimes even the wildest creatures need to settle down with the people they love and get ready for sleep. Who knows what amazing adventures you’ll go on in your dreams tonight? Goodnight wild things, sleep tight.” Sendak’s famous 1963 book tells the story of Max, who is sent to bed with no supper for being naughty. His bedroom then transforms into a forest and he sails in a boat to the island where the Wild Things live.