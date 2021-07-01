Ryan Reynolds' TikTok Debut Features An Epic Throwback

Ryan Reynolds has finally made his TikTok debut with an epic throwback to one of his breakout film roles.

In the past few years, the Hollywood star has become almost as well-known for his irreverent posts on social media as his actual acting roles, so it was only a matter of time before he took on TikTok.

The Canadian actor shared his first post on Wednesday afternoon, which saw him lip syncing to All-4-One’s I Swear, mirroring his character in the comedy Just Friends.

“I swear you will be disappointed by this account,” he wrote alongside the clip of him sliding into view and channelling his best 90s R&B star.