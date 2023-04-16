Ryan Reynolds Surprises Friend Rob McElhenney With Hilarious Birthday Gift

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds went above and beyond for his buddy Rob McElhenney’s birthday on Friday — and released a highly-produced song teaching people how to pronounce his name.

The Deadpool star even filmed a slick music video for the two-minute track.

“Sure, he’s got a pretty face that people know they know,” crooned Ryan on Instagram. “They think they recognise him from his big-time TV show. But despite the accolades, despite the load of fame, one thing that they do not know is how to say his name.”

“Pronouncing all those N’s and E’s and H’s can perplex ’em, so here’s a little birthday gift from all your mates in Wrexham,” sang Ryan. “Mack instead of Mick, then Henney does the trick, so get the name correct and show the man some damn respect!”

The lyrics were reportedly written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the renowned songwriting duo behind La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen. The video starred Wrexham’s players, Irish dancers — and Rob’s wife, Kaitlin Olson.

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor was rendered speechless by the gift.

“This is…. I mean… I don’t… Wow,” he tweeted on Friday.

While the song was surely more satisfying than last year’s gift from Ryan — a Rob memorial plaque in one of the Wrexham A.F.C. urinals — not everybody was impressed. At least Ryan’s wife, Blake Lively, suggested as much online.

The Shallows actor reportedly chimed in on Instagram and hinted that she expects the same amount of work from Ryan for her upcoming birthday. Blake let out a simple “Wow” before adding: “That’s a lot of effort you put into this… Can’t wait for August 25.”

Ryan was well aware of the dedication he showed with his video and wrote in the Instagram caption that “a birthday card might’ve been easier.” In the end, however, this song might’ve just started something truly special — as Ryan quipped on Twitter: