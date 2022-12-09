Ryan Reynolds Jokes King Charles Is ‘In Charge’ At Wrexham AFC As The Monarch Pays A Visit

Ryan Reynolds was on his best behaviour on Friday when King Charles paid him a visit at Wrexham AFC.

The monarch and Queen Consort Camilla put in an appearance at the Welsh football club as part of their visit to Wrexham as it celebrated becoming a city.

The Deadpool star and his friend, fellow actor Rob McElhenney, bought the club for £2 million in November 2020.

Ryan and Rob were pictured chatting and sharing a few laughs with the King and Camilla ahead of them meeting with Wrexham players to hear about the redevelopment of the club after the Ryan and Rob’s take-over.

Following their royal visit, Ryan shared a snap of him with the King, joking that Charles was now “in charge” at the football club.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 2: Charles in Charge. pic.twitter.com/TrwPkIMCzX — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 9, 2022

Rob told ITV News that the visit was “was fairly relaxed”.

“They were very sweet and had a lot of questions”, he added.

“They knew a lot about Wrexham, the club, the story - it was very clear that they were invested”.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort meet with co-owners of Wrexham AFC, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney during their visit Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Rob and Ryan were recently honoured by the Welsh Government, the Football Association of Wales and S4C for promoting the country and its language, and were given the Dragon Award at a Wales To The World event in New York.

The two stars have been the subject of a series, Welcome To Wrexham, on Disney+ which has followed their journey since buying the football club.

Co-owners of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds welcome King Charles III during their visit Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Ryan admitted that his marriage to Blake Lively was put to the test with his latest acquisition.

“I remember seeing Blake and saying, ’I have bad news and I have really bad news,” Ryan said

“The bad news is I slipped into someone’s DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales,” the actor added.

Blake’s reaction was “not great”, Ryan then quipped.