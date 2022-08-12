Ryan Reynolds Reveals How He Broke This Pricey Piece Of ‘Bad News’ To Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Gotham via Getty Images

It turns out Ryan Reynolds really put his marriage to the test with his latest acquisition.

The Deadpool star has revealed he landed himself in hot water with wife Blake Lively, shortly after direct messaging fellow actor Rob McElhenney and making an unexpectedly large purchase.

Ryan, who did not actually know Rob at the time, said he “slid into” the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star’s DMs to tell him how much he loved his work.

The back-and-forth quickly escalated, as the budding friends turned into business partners and decided to buy an entire soccer club ― specifically, the Wrexham AFC team in Wales.

“I remember seeing Blake and saying, ’I have bad news and I have really bad news,” Ryan told Rob, who was serving as Jimmy Kimmel’s guest host during Tuesday night’s show.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Lewis Storey via Getty Images

“The bad news is I slipped into someone’s DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales,” the actor added.

Blake’s reaction was “not great”, Ryan then quipped.

“We’re still working through that one,” he added with a smile, to laughs from the audience and Rob.

Rob has also opened up about his own wife’s reaction to the two friends going into business together, though actor Kaitlin Olsen was more concerned about her husband’s “ego”, he added.

“So I said to my wife, ‘Do you think it’s a good idea if I ask Ryan if he wants to be a partner?’” Rob told Men’s Health last year. “And she said, ‘Well, that depends on whether or not your ego can take sharing space with Ryan Reynolds.’”

He said at the time: “And the truth is, my first thought was ooh, you’re right.”

The two, of course, did go into business together. Rob revealed on Tuesday that they had never met in person when they decided to purchase the team, which was documented in their new series, Welcome To Wrexham.

Though they’d spoken by phone and over Zoom, the documentary captured the first time the two connected in person.

Rob and Ryan shared the clip of their initial meeting on the late-night show:

Welcome To Wrexham premieres on 24 August on FX in the United States, and will stream exclusively on Disney+ from 25 Aug in the United Kingdom.