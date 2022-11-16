Ryan Reynolds Explains Why New Christmas Film Challenged Him ‘Harder Than Anything I’ve Ever Tackled’

Ryan Reynolds Kristina Bumphrey via Getty Images

Ryan Reynolds has admitted that performing the musical numbers in his new festive film didn’t exactly come easily to him.

The Canadian star is currently gearing up for the release of his new Christmas movie Spirited, a musical comedy inspired by the classic story of A Christmas Carol.

And while his role required Ryan to both sing and dance on screen for the first time, he’s revealed this wasn’t exactly something he was altogether comfortable with.

During an interview with Metro, the Deadpool actor was asked whether he found singing and dancing “harder than stunt work”, admitting: “I can kind of memorise a complicated fight sequence quicker than most, I’d say. But a dance number, it is starting from ground zero.

“I mean, for me, it was really challenging. I moved very slowly at the beginning and I’m not totally certain I got much faster by the end but thankfully it’s not a live show.”

He added: “Singing and dancing is so much harder than anything that I’ve ever tackled in my life.”

On what inspired him to say yes to Spirited, Ryan said: “The fact Will Ferrell is in it. He’s somebody I’ve admired and loved my entire career.

“You’d be hard pressed to find somebody who has contributed more to the comedic lexicon of modern society. So many people say and do the things he’s done on camera without even realising it.”

Spirited also features appearances from Rose Byrne and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.