Ryan Reynolds Posts Birthday Tribute To Blake Lively — And For Once, It's Actually Sincere

Ryan Reynolds posted a thoughtful birthday tribute for his wife, Blake Lively, and there wasn’t a single cropped photo or dirty joke in sight.
The pun-less post was a rarity for the couple, who are renowned for regularly poking fun at one another on social media.
“Happy Birthday, @blakelively,” the Deadpool actor wrote in his Instagram post, alongside a carousel of photos of the couple.
“You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again.”
“He finally posted a decent picture for her birthday,” one commenter wrote on the post, receiving nearly 2,000 likes on the observation.
Blake also responded to her husband’s shockingly sincere post with a splattering of emojis and a simple: “My guy.”
As most fans of the couple know, Ryan has previously obscured Blake’s face in his birthday posts, or, instead, made her big day about singer Billy Ray Cyrus. Because why not?
Blake also returns the favour from time to time, once posting a photo of Ryan Gosling instead of her husband.
However, it’s not always all fun and games between the two.
Ryan recently revealed that he had to sit down the former Gossip Girl actor and break a very pricey bit of news, after he purchased a soccer club, the Wrexham AFC team in Wales, with actor Rob McElhenney.
“I remember seeing Blake and saying, ‘I have bad news and I have really bad news,’” Ryan said to Rob, who was serving as Jimmy Kimmel’s guest host on his US tlak show earlier this month.
“The bad news is I slipped into someone’s DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales.”
“We’re still working through that one,” the actor quipped, perhaps shedding light on why the post for Blake was so sincere this year.