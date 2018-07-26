Ryan Reynolds Is Being Linked To A ‘Home Alone’ Remake Called ‘Stoned Alone’

And now for news about a spin-off we didn’t know we needed: Ryan Reynolds has been linked to a ‘Home Alone’-style film called ‘Stoned Alone’. Yes, really.
The movie is in currently in development at Fox, who have already assigned a director (Augustine Frizzell), according to Hollywood publication Deadline.
The script has already been written by ‘Gentlemen Lobsters’ creators Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, and who better to star than the actor responsible for everyone’s favourite R-Rated superhero?
Deadline added that the script features a “weed-growing loser” who misses his plane for a family ski trip.
Making the best of a bad situation, he gets high and his paranoia leads him to believe someone has broken into the house.
We’re not really sure what to say, to be honest. It will definitely be quite something.
Ryan’s most-recent outing as Deadpool was a box office hit as the sequel took a total of over $783million (£594m) worldwide.
After its success, bosses soon confirmed that a third ‘Deadpool’ was in the works.