Budget airline Ryanair cancelled dozens of flights from Stansted Airport airport on Tuesday, blaming thunderstorms for the delays.

But passengers were left tweeting their frustration from an apparently sunny tarmac, with some forced to delay their trips by several days.

Air traffic control staff shortages also contributed to delays for 72 of the airline’s 441 first wave of morning flight departures.

Via Twitter the company said: “Affected customers with cancelled flights will be notified by email and SMS text message and advised of their options of a refund or free move to the next available flight.