Ryanair Cancels 250 Germany Flights Due To Pilot Strike

Ryanair is cancelling hundreds of flights to and from Germany on Friday because of a strike by pilots.

The airline said it had notified passengers affected by the cancellation of 250 flights, offering them a refund or another route.

Ryanair pilots in Sweden, Belgium and Ireland had already voted to stage a 24-hour strike on Friday, leading to the cancellation of 22 flights to/from Sweden, 104 to/from Belgium, and 20 to/from Ireland.

And late Wednesday afternoon it was reported Dutch pilots were also joining the strike although details of any disruption it will cause has yet to be announced.

All affected customers have already been contacted.