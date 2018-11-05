Lawyers For Ryanair Flight Racism Victim Demand Compensation From Airline

Lawyers representing the elderly woman racially abused on a flight have demanded compensation and asked the airline for a “proper” apology.

Ryanair sparked outrage last month when a passenger was filmed hurling verbal abuse at an elderly woman.

Footage recorded on October 19 on flight FR015 from Barcelona to London Stansted showed David Mesher calling 77-year-old Delsie Gayle an “ugly black bastard”, and shouting “don’t talk to me in a foreign language you stupid ugly cow”.

He was not removed from the flight and Gayle moved seats.

Law firm Leigh Day wrote to Ryanair on Monday, asking them to explain their handling of the incident and address a number of questions, including what steps Ryanair is taking to minimise the risk of similar incidents occurring in the future, and what training will now be given to Ryanair crew.