Ryanair Website And App To Close For 12-Hour ‘Essential Upgrade’

Ryanair will temporarily shut down parts of its website and app – including online check-in – for 12 hours on Wednesday while “essential upgrades” take place.

Announcing the plans on Monday afternoon, the budget airline said it “strongly recommends” all passengers travelling on Wednesday and Thursday ensure they check-in and print their boarding passes early.

The facility will be taken offline at 5pm on Wednesday, before returning at 5am on Thursday.

During the 12-hour period other areas of the Ryanair site will also shut, meaning passengers with bookings will not be able to make any amendments or review their travel details.

Meanwhile, would-be travellers will be unable to make new bookings.

Despite employee strikes and weather-related cancellations, it’s been another bumper year for Ryanair, which recently recorded an 11% increase in traffic for October, with 13.1 million people travelling on their flights last month.

The airline recently implemented a controversial new cabin baggage policy, which means passengers travelling with anything larger than a “small bag” must pay to bring it onboard.