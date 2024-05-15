Rylan Clark Gets Candid About Whether He'd Ever Get Married Again

Rylan Clark at the TV Baftas over the weekend Scott Garfitt via Getty Images

Rylan Clark has opened up about whether he would ever get married again following a high-profile divorce in 2021.

The former X Factor contestant married former police officer and Big Brother contestant Dan Neal in 2015, before going their separate ways six years later.

In the years since, Rylan has spoken at length about the emotional toll the divorce took on him, revealing that he suffered a breakdown in the emotional fallout.

During the latest instalment of Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, the Brit Award nominee’s mum, Lennie, asked Rylan whether he could ever see himself getting married again.

“I think I’d marry again, yeah,” he responded, before sharing his stipulations that it would have to be with “the right person and with a prenup”.

“A hundred percent” he added, joking he “just likes the party”.

However, Rylan did go on to clarify that he “wouldn’t have a wedding like I did before”, explaining: “My first wedding was at Braxted Park Estate, so it was a big and lavish, expensive wedding.”

The former reality star also noted that he doesn’t speak to “half the people that were there” at that wedding, so “wouldn’t do that again”.

“If I had another wedding, this time around, I would do something in London, because it’s my own town and I love London,” he shared.

Fresh from Italy and their Grand Tour, we have @RobbieRinder & @Rylan round for a truly wild & fabulous dinner party. Rob had requested mum’s home made chopped herring and we also served up chicken soup, slow cooked lamb and a coffee ice cream cake for pud. Over an evening of pic.twitter.com/n3b71XMhpM — Table Manners Podcast (@tablemannerspod) May 15, 2024

A year after his break-up, Rylan told The Sun in 2022 that his split from ex-husband left him feeling “unwell”, and led to him being admitted to hospital.

Rylan later revealed that his physical reaction to the break-up was so severe that at one point his mum Linda became convinced he was having a stroke.

