Borat-Inspired Ad For US Cannabis Dispensary Sparks Lawsuit From Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen has launched legal action against a US cannabis dispensary allegedly using his comedy character Borat on a billboard, arguing he has never used the drug as it is an “unhealthy choice”.

The British star filed a lawsuit in Massachusetts accusing Solar Therapeutics of copyright infringement and false advertising.

A picture of the offending billboard features Baron Cohen as Borat giving a thumbs up alongside the slogan “it’s nice!”.

The advert is placed on a busy interstate highway in Massachusetts to sell Solar Therapeutics’s cannabis products, according to the lawsuit.