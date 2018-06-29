Saddleworth Moor Fire Causing Nose Bleeds, Eye And Chest Problems For Nearby Residents

PA Wire/PA Images Firefighters are still battling the wildfire on Saddleworth Moor

Residents living near Saddleworth Moor have reported health fears including bleeding noses, eye irritation and chest problems as the fire continues, a GP has said.

Dr Richard Bircher, of Lockside Medical Centre in Stalybridge, said about half of the emergency appointments booked on Thursday had been from patients reporting problems as a result of the smoke.

He said: “People are worried about it. They are minor symptoms but people are a bit scared.”

He said the smoke was also exacerbating problems for people with asthma.

“Thankfully the smoke is getting less at the moment, but the advice is to try avoid it,” he said.

“If you’re really struggling, go and stay with relatives or friends somewhere else and if you have children who are suffering try and move them away from the smoke.

“There are elderly people who want to stay in their homes and we advise them to shut the windows.