Sadiq Khan Defends Decision To Allow Donald Trump Blimp To Fly Over London

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Khan explained that while he did not sanction the decision - that was made by the Greater London Authority - he did endorse it.

The Trump Baby - a 20ft orange blimp depicting Trump as an enraged infant clasping a mobile phone - is set to hover over Parliament Square Garden in Westminster, just next to the Houses of Parliament.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said he “supports” the decision to allow a giant Donald Trump blimp to fly over the capital during the US president’s visit on Friday.

As London knife, gun & moped crime rockets, the Mayor @SadiqKhan is focused on humiliating America's President with a dumb balloon. Grow up Mayor Khan, you big baby. My column: https://t.co/QyeYJRLUWx pic.twitter.com/kNRBGZninJ

“It’s not a state visit. It’s a working visit. There are two issues. One is the freedom to protest and the right to free speech and the second is our views on President Trump, let’s park that for a moment,” he said.

“Are you honestly saying the right to protest.. is limited by the ridicule it may cause someone? We can’t curtail our right to protest.”

Asked if he would have endorsed a 20ft blimp of himself as a pig or Barak Obama in a nappy, he added: “Let me answer that directly. If it’s peaceful and safe, yes. It’s not for me to be censor. It’s not for me to decide what’s in good taste or bad taste.”

Talking about the protests surrounding Trump’s UK visit he said: “If it’s peaceful and safe [they should be able to protest]. With your best friends… expectations are different. That’s why you have to be candid with your closest ally.”

Trump is due to spend Thursday night at the US Ambassador’s residence in London, but is scheduled to leave the city before demonstrations begin on Friday.

Around 50,000 people are expected to march through central London to protest the US president’s visit, assembling outside the BBC building in Portland Place at 2pm before marching through Oxford Circus and down Regent Street, ending in Trafalgar Square.

A rally is then set to take place from 5pm to 7pm. Further protests are planned in Scotland.

Trump’s tour will include a military parade at Winston Churchill’s birthplace of Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, talks with May at her Chequers country home, and tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle.

He will then travel to Scotland, where he and First Lady Melania Trump will spend the weekend.