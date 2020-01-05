Sadiq Khan Says Public 'Got It Right' Electing Boris Johnson

Sadiq Khan has said the public “got it right” in electing Boris Johnson because Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour did not deserve to win power.

In his first major intervention since Labour’s devastating election defeat, the mayor of London said his party’s leadership must “have the humility” to admit “we got pasted”.

It comes after Corbyn was sharply criticised for suggesting days after the rout that Labour had “won the argument” despite it recording its worst performance since 1935.

“We lost the argument,” said Khan, in an interview with the Sunday Times.

He added: “Hand on heart, did we deserve to win the general election? Probably not, so the British public got it right.”

Khan, who will face a battle to retain City Hall in May, called the decision to back an election while the party was regularly trailing 10 points behind in the opinion polls “foolish”.

“It was an election chosen by Johnson to suit himself,” he said. “If your opponent thinks it is a good idea, why would you want to agree to it?”

He added: “Now we have at least five years of a Boris Johnson, hard-Brexit government,” he said. “Those who were responsible for that decision need to put their hands up.”