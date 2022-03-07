If Ukrainian Refugees Get Safe Passage Through Europe, Why Not Others?

For many migrants fleeing hardship in their respective homes, long, perilous journeys – often to catastrophic result – remain their only option.

From January to September 2021, it’s believed that 1,369 migrants died while crossing the Mediterranean, while in 2020, deaths surpassed 1,400, according to estimates (the accurate number of deaths recorded in the Mediterranean is hard to ascertain as the bodies of many who drowned are never found.

The Mediterranean is the deadliest migration route; over the last couple of years, it’s seen the largest number of migrant casualties and missing people.