A British sailor who reported his new wife missing from their sinking catamaran has pleaded guilty to her manslaughter.

Lewis Bennett and Isabella Hellmann had been married for three months when she went missing off the coast of Cuba in 2017.

On Monday, he admitted a charge of involuntary manslaughter at a change of plea hearing in Miami, Florida after US prosecutors reduced a charge of murder.

The couple started their expedition in St Maarten in April 2017, before sailing the catamaran Surf Into Summer to Puerto Rico and Cuba. They then left for their home in Delray Beach, Florida.

According to court documents, experienced sailor Bennett was awoken on 15 May 2017 when he heard a loud noise while resting in their cabin.

He said he climbed to the exterior of the boat and observed that the sails and rigging were loose, the helm of the vessel was unmanned, and his wife – who had limited emergency sailing procedure knowledge – was not there.