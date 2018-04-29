Sainsbury's And Asda Merger 'Must Be Investigated' By Competition Watchdog, Vince Cable Warns

The competition watchdog is being urged by politicians to investigate the possible merger of Sainsbury’s and Asda amid concerns over consumer choice.

The creation of a supermarket giant as part of a £10 billion deal, which could be announced as soon as Monday, would give the new combined company control of just under 30% of the UK grocery sector and stun rivals including Tesco and Morrisons.

The possible merger has also raised fears over the impact it may have on jobs.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable, the former business secretary, said the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) “must investigate” any deal after it emerged the companies were in advanced talks.

Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey echoed Cable’s calls, warning the merger risks “squeezing what little competition there is in the groceries market even further”.

Cable said the CMA should force the companies to sell off stores if the merger meant the new giant was dominant in a particular area, telling the watchdog’s new chief, Andrew Tyrie, to “get tough with monopolies”.

Bailey warned that, in the absence of proper vetting, it would be “British shoppers that suffer from rising prices and British workers that may be fearing for their jobs”.