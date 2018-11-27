Sainsbury's Labels Signposting 'Foodbank-Friendly' Items To Be Rolled Out Across UK

It’s often at the end of a supermarket experience, when you’ve paid for a trolley full of food, that you notice the boxes asking people to donate surplus items to foodbanks. And more times than not, it’s too late to go back and buy extra: the queues are massive and your patience has worn thin. When a group of teens from Exeter noticed this, they came up with a fresh take on encouraging people to give back, which involved designing a set of on-shelf labels to highlight priority products for donation to foodbanks – non-perishable items like tins, pasta and tea. After pitching the idea to a Sainsbury’s store manager in Exeter, the labels were added in store and donations tripled as a result. Now the scheme is being rolled out across all UK stores, in a bid to help “brighten a million Christmases”.

Neil Munns/PA Wire Amber Broad is one of the teens who came up with the simple yet impactful idea.

This comes as UK’s leading foodbank provider said the number of Britons relying on foodbanks is set to reach record levels this Christmas, fuelled largely by continuing problems with the rollout of Universal Credit (UC). Last December, the Trussell Trust saw a 49 per cent increase in the number of three-day emergency packs distributed compared to the monthly average and the charity expects an even larger rise this year. [Read More: Universal Credit Set To Make Foodbank Usage Reach Record Levels This Christmas] The new foodbank labelling system was designed by a group of 13 teenagers, aged between 16 and 17 years old, who worked with the National Citizen Service (NCS) to implement the campaign locally.

Neil Munns/PA Wire Abdel Kader, Matthew Turner, Amber Broad, Isabel Clarkson, Callum Pardoe and Rhys Johnson place a new sign next to a priority item at Sainsbury's in Exeter.