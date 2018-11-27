Universal Credit Set To Make Foodbank Usage Reach Record Levels This Christmas

The number of Britons relying on food handouts is set to reach record levels this Christmas, fuelled largely by continuing problems with the rollout of Universal Credit (UC), the UK’s largest foodbank charity has warned.

New figures from the Trussell Trust show December 2017 saw a 49% increase in the number of three-day emergency packs distributed compared to the monthly average and the charity expects an even bigger rise this year.

Winter already places huge pressure on those struggling to make ends meet with many families having to choose between heating their homes or eating.

This Christmas the problem will be compounded as benefits claimants being transferred onto the new UC system have a minimum five-week wait for their first payment.

The figures also reveal the year-on-year need for foodbanks during the festive season is increasing steeply, with 2017′s figure 10% higher than 2016.

The Trussell Trust’s Chief Executive, Emma Revie, said: “Christmas is supposed to be a time for joy but what we’re seeing is the festive period becoming increasingly stressful for more and more people across the country.

“Our benefits system is supposed protect us all from being swept into poverty – but what we’re seeing is people struggling to heat homes and put food on the table because they simply cannot afford the basics anymore and that just isn’t right.”