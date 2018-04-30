Sajid Javid Appointed New Home Secretary After Amber Rudd's Resignation

Sajid Javid has been appointed Home Secretary following Amber Rudd’s resignation.

Rudd dramatically quit the government on Sunday evening after admitting she “inadvertently misled” MPs over targets for deporting illegal immigrants.

Javid’s promotion from communities secretary means the UK has its first BAME home secretary.

James Brokenshire, the former Northern Ireland secretary and a close ally of Theresa May, has replaced Javid at the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government.

Penny Mordaunt, the development secretary, will take on Rudd’s other old job of equalities minister.