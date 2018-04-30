Sajid Javid Appointed New Home Secretary After Amber Rudd's Resignation

Sajid Javid has been appointed Home Secretary following Amber Rudd’s resignation.
Rudd dramatically quit the government on Sunday evening after admitting she “inadvertently misled” MPs over targets for deporting illegal immigrants.
Javid’s promotion from communities secretary means the UK has its first BAME home secretary.
James Brokenshire, the former Northern Ireland secretary and a close ally of Theresa May, has replaced Javid at the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government.
Penny Mordaunt, the development secretary, will take on Rudd’s other old job of equalities minister.
Javid’s first job will be to get to grips with the Windrush scandal which brought down Rudd.
His parents arrived in the UK from Pakistan in the 1960s and were part of the generation of immigrants threatened with wrongful deportation.
In an interview with The Sunday Telegraph just yesterday he said he took the scandal personally.
“I thought that could be my mum ... my dad ... my uncle ... it could be me,” he said.
Javid sided with Remain at the referendum just as Rudd did, although he is not seen as ardently pro-EU as his predecessor.
Baroness Warsi, the former chair of the Conservative Party and the first Muslim woman to serve in the cabinet, congratulated Javid.
Brokenshire said he was “honoured” to be back in the cabinet. “Looking forward to taking the Government’s agenda forward especially on building the homes our country needs,” he tweeted.
Mordaunt said she was “delighted to have this additional brief” of equalities added to her existing cabinet role.
