Sales Of Kittens And Puppies At Pet Shops To Be Banned

HuffPost UK The plans mean anyone buying a pet less than six months old will have to deal directly with the breeder or a rescue centre

The sale of puppies and kittens by pet shops and other commercial dealers is to be banned under government plans.

Anyone buying or adopting a pet less than six months old will have to deal directly with the breeder or a rescue centre under the proposed ban which targets puppy farmers.

The move aims to reduce serious health problems and socialisation issues which afflict pets kept in poor conditions by unscrupulous, profit-driven breeders.

It comes on the back of the prominent Lucy’s Law campaign which calls for an immediate halt to the sale of young pets by third-party commercial dealers.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove paid tribute to the campaign, saying: “A ban on third-party sales will ensure the nation’s much-loved pets get the right start in life.

“People who have a complete disregard for pet welfare will no longer be able to profit from this miserable trade.”

A petition supporting Lucy’s Law has been signed by nearly 150,000 people and was debated in Parliament in May.

The consultation follows a call for evidence on the ban which ran from February to May.