Trio Found Guilty Of Killing Four Sleeping Children In Petrol Bomb Attack

Two people have been found guilty at Manchester Crown Court of the murders of four children after petrol bombing their home in Salford.

Demi Pearson, 15, her brother, Brandon, eight, and seven-year-old sister, Lacie, all died in the blaze at their home in Walkden, on December 11.

Their three-year-old sister Lia died two days later, and their mother, Michelle Pearson, 35, remains in hospital after the fire which started around 5am.

David Worrall, 25, and Zak Bolland, 23 were found guilty on Thursday of four counts of murder.

Bolland’s girlfriend, Courtney Brierley, 20, was found guilty of four counts of manslaughter.

Worrall and Brierley broke down in tears as the verdicts were read out in court and Bolland blinked and looked down to the floor.

They will be sentenced later today.

Bolland was accused of launching the attack after being involved in a feud with the victims’ 16-year-old brother Kyle Pearson, who escaped the fire unhurt along with his friend Bobby Harris.

Bolland, Brierley, and Worrall all denied four counts of murder along with three counts of attempted murder relating to Michelle and Kyle Pearson, and Bobby Harris.

Bolland earlier admitted reckless arson, a charge denied by the other two, and that he was drinking and taking cocaine before the fire.

He also admits throwing the second petrol bomb but claims he intended only to damage the house, which he thought was empty.